Robert N. "Bob" Dalton
1929 - 2020
Dalton, Robert N. 'Bob'

of Cahokia, Illinois, born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 5, 1929, passed away on July 16 in the presence of his children at his home.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Joann Ronquest Dalton in 2013, infant son Thomas C. Dalton in 1962, and son Patrick J. Dalton in 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents Florence and Ben Dalton, his siblings, Dorothy, Gene, Skip, Nita, and Donna, his daughter-in-law Gloria Amos Dalton, and a grandson Hayden John Herr.

He is survived by sons Michael (Etta) Dalton and Scott Dalton, and daughters Debbie (Ray) Biver, Robbie (John) Herr, Karen (Chuck) Hinson, and Laura (Matt) Coy, 31 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is his childhood and best friend Jim Kennedy, and also family friend and 'adopted' daughter Debbie Brooks Smith.

Our Dad was the Patriarch of our family, which we lovingly call The Dalton Gang. We will miss him but know he is with Mom now. He always said 'she is up there shaking her finger, saying - what is taking you so long!' He missed her very much. We take comfort knowing they are reunited.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Dr. Laura Crandall and her staff at Esse Health in Shiloh for the kind and excellent care given to him during the last years of his life, and also Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. for their compassionate care given to him in the last days of his life.

Services: Memorial Gathering will be Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Memorial Service will be Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Memorials in honor of Robert Dalton may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc., 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, Illinois 62220.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
JUL
28
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
