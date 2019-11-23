Nichols, Robert "Bob"

age 83, of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away on Nov 20, 2019.

Robert worked for National Supermarkets for 48 years and retired as Sr V.P. in charge of Operations. Robert was a

dedicated Christian and a strong patriot who dearly loved his country.

Robert is survived by his brother, Gerald (Rose) Nichols; nephew, Dan Nichols; niece, Danette (Joseph) Murphy; great-nephew, Elijah Murphy; great-niece, Mackenzie Murphy; and the love of his life, Gloria Polston. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Victor Nichols; and mother, Izetta Nichols.

Services: A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 632 East Hwy. N., Wentzville, MO 63385. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Fisher House St. Louis (supporting military families).

www.fisherhouseinstl.org/make-a-donation/