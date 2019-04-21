Buehler, Sr., Robert Bob O. 82, asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty J. Buehler; loving father of Kathy (James) McGuire, Debbie Dace, Vicki Buehler and Robert O. Buehler, Jr.; wonderful grandfather of Jennifer (Gary) Miller, Rick (Leslie) Reichert, David (Stephanie) Buehler, Kristine Cargill, Amy Womble, Ashley Buehler, Kim Buehler, and the late Chris Lewis; Cherished greatgrandfather of 14; dear brother of Elaine (Lawrence) Mulholland, the late Art Buehler, Joan Bement and Shirley Maher. Services: Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019, 4-7:30 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, St Louis, MO 63109, with service immediately following at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the . Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019