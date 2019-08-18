Kloecker, Robert P. M.D. FACOG

died on August 11, 2019, born on Easter Sunday April 16, 1933. Dear husband for 55 years of Jeanne (nee Roeper). Graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School, University of Notre Dame cum laude and St. Louis University Medical School. Beloved father of Christine (Christopher) Thompson and Robert P. (Shannon) Kloecker, Jr., grandfather of Brooks Thompson, Sean Kloecker and Jack 'JP' Kloecker, brother of Joseph (JoAnn) Kloecker and the late Richard (the late Phyllis) Kloecker. Robert was in private OBGYN practice for decades and was on staff at St. John's Mercy Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and DePaul Hospital. After delivering generations of babies, Robert retired from the active practice he loved. Member of the Church of the Annunziata for more than 50 years.

Services: Visitation and Memorial Mass will be held Tues., Aug. 20 at Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd. Visitation at 1:00 p.m. with the Mass to follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Louis Art Museum.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS