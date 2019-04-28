Dr. Robert P. Rothenberg

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert P. Rothenberg.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Congregation Shaare Emeth
11645 Ladue Road
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Shaare Emeth
11645 Ladue Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rothenberg, Dr. Robert P. April 26, 2019 Loving husband of Donna Greiman Rothenberg; dear father and father-in-law of Michael Rothenberg (Jenny Roost) and Andrew Rothenberg; dear grandfather of Coral, Cami, Maggie and Ty; dear brother and brother-inlaw of Judy Feldstein (Ed) and David Rothenberg; dear brotherin-law of Gerry Greiman (Susan Carlson) and Renee Klass (Michael); dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Robert was a dedicated dentist, avid bike rider and talented videographer. Services: Visitation Monday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation Shaare Emeth, the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the . Please visitbergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations