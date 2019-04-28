Rothenberg, Dr. Robert P. April 26, 2019 Loving husband of Donna Greiman Rothenberg; dear father and father-in-law of Michael Rothenberg (Jenny Roost) and Andrew Rothenberg; dear grandfather of Coral, Cami, Maggie and Ty; dear brother and brother-inlaw of Judy Feldstein (Ed) and David Rothenberg; dear brotherin-law of Gerry Greiman (Susan Carlson) and Renee Klass (Michael); dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Robert was a dedicated dentist, avid bike rider and talented videographer. Services: Visitation Monday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation Shaare Emeth, the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the . Please visitbergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019