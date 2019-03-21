St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Boylan, Robert Paul fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia L. Boylan (nee Heusler); dear father of Kathy (Ralph) Shelton, Debbie (Craig) Wodicker and Karen (Bart) Eaton; dear grandfather of Stacy, Cindy, Mandy and Sara; dear great-grandfather of Max, Alivia and Hadley Jean. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 25, 9 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
