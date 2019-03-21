|
|
Boylan, Robert Paul fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia L. Boylan (nee Heusler); dear father of Kathy (Ralph) Shelton, Debbie (Craig) Wodicker and Karen (Bart) Eaton; dear grandfather of Stacy, Cindy, Mandy and Sara; dear great-grandfather of Max, Alivia and Hadley Jean. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 25, 9 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019