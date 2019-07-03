Buchholz, Robert R. 80, of Troy, MO, passed away at Progress West Hospital on June 27, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1939 in St. Louis City to Joseph and Lucille (Bielicki) Buchholz. Bob attended the local schools along with his siblings. He went on to join the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Bob and Patricia Pat Heintz were united in marriage on September 7, 1968 at St. Louise De Marillac in Jennings. To this union was born a daughter: Jeanne. Bob worked as a mailer at St. Louis Post Dispatch for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a past member of VFWElsberry. Bob enjoyed boating on the river and woodworking. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years: Pat Buchholz of Troy; one daughter: Jeanne Buchholz of Troy; three grandchildren: Caitlin Rotunda, Carrington Rotunda and Nick Rotunda and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and other friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings; Vernon and Jeanette. Services: Memorial Service will be held on July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m., St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Silex, MO. Father Tichacek to officiate. Memorials- LCCOA or in c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street, Troy, MO 63379. Family and Friends may sign the online guest book @www.mccoyblossomfh.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019