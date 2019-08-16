|
|
Gosswein, Robert R. "Goose"
Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Gosswein (nee Armbruster); dear father of Judith (Bill) DeWert, Janet (Rich) McCutchen, Donald (Chelle) and David (Karen) Gosswein; our dear grandfather and great-grandfather.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, August 19, 11 a.m. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019