Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Gosswein, Robert R. "Goose"

Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Gosswein (nee Armbruster); dear father of Judith (Bill) DeWert, Janet (Rich) McCutchen, Donald (Chelle) and David (Karen) Gosswein; our dear grandfather and great-grandfather.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, August 19, 11 a.m. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
