|
|
Grobe, Robert R. 'Bobby'
Passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at age 90. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Betty Ann "Bee" Grobe (nee Schuler); loving father of Linda (Gary) Isbell, Debra (Roland) Lowery, Kurt (Barb) Grobe, Tina (Paul Snyder) Grobe and Shari (Chris) Laster; dear grandfather of 8; dear great-grandfather of 13; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 17, 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House or appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019