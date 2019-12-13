St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Grobe, Robert R. 'Bobby'

Passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at age 90. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Betty Ann "Bee" Grobe (nee Schuler); loving father of Linda (Gary) Isbell, Debra (Roland) Lowery, Kurt (Barb) Grobe, Tina (Paul Snyder) Grobe and Shari (Chris) Laster; dear grandfather of 8; dear great-grandfather of 13; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 17, 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House or appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019
