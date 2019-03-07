|
Schallom, Robert R. Jr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Schallom (nee Weber) for over 34 years; dear father of Robert III, Thomas and Richard Schallom and the late Angel Adam Schallom; our dear friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, March 9, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019