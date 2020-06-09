Thompson, Robert R.

On Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Thompson; dear father of Mark (Janet), Christopher, Martin (Cindi) and Jeffrey Thompson and Cynthia (James) Wrobel; our dear grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 2; brother, brother-in-law, uncle cousin and friend.

Robert was a lifelong member of The Society of Engineers.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, 6/10, 10:15 for an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8. Private Interment at a later date.