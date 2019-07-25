Leggitt, Robert Ray Robert is preceded in death by his wife Mary, parents Robert and Lydia. Those left to cherish his memory: sisters Joan Reding and Linda Young. Children Robert (Vicki), Deborah (Jeremy), Donald (Linda), Lisa, Mary Lynn (Tom) and David (Janet). Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His love of being a fireman in his younger years was carried with him till the end. Services: Memorial remembrance at his home Sunday, July 28th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions to your favorite hospice organization.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 25, 2019