Zahnweh, Robert Roger

90, passed away peacefully in his Kirkwood home on July 16, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1929, in St. Louis, the son of Arthur and Violet Zahnweh. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1948, and from Central Methodist College in 1952. He continued his education later in life and received a MA degree from Webster University in 1972.

He began his career as a lab technician at National Lead in South St. Louis, later becoming a science teacher at East Ladue Junior High School, a lab chemist at Monsanto and eventually a coatings chemist at Brod-Dugan Paints. After retirement, he became a favorite substitute teacher and tutor for students in nearby school districts.

Affectionately known by his family and friends as "Mr. Z", "Big Bob" and "Funny Grandpa", he was an Eagle Scout, historian, philosopher and perpetual optimist. Always our go-to guy for answers to life's questions, he enjoyed sharing knowledge and ideas through lively conversation. He had many interests but particularly loved classic jazz, British sports cars, vintage aircraft, New Yorker cartoons and the old Treecourt swim club. He was a beloved raconteur and one of the most instantly likeable people you could ever meet.

We will miss his humor, love and devotion to family. His memory and traditions will remain alive in our hearts, and he will always hold the place of honor at the head of our table. Cheerio old friend.

Survivors include two daughters, Dova Jayne Kasden and Susan Carol (Dan) Faulhaber, and one son, Robert Jeffrey (Karen) Zahnweh. Six grandchildren, Sara Praechter Collazo, Geoffrey Kasden, Amanda (Michael) Burch, Matthew (Elizabeth) Zahnweh, Jonathan and Ellen Faulhaber and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Collazo and Sebastian Zahnweh, all of St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by former spouse, Jean Zahnweh, and sister, Lila Smith.

At his request, his remains were donated to science so that he could continue to help others learn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at stlouiscremation.com