Carron, Robert S. of O'Fallon, Missouri, entered into rest, February 6, 2019 in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, at the age of 86 years. He is preceded in death by, his parents, his wife, Ethel (nee Shoemake) Carron, one child, Richard, one great-grandchild Jeremy, and four siblings, Gladys, Raymond, Virginia, and Clifford. He is survived by three children, Rebecca Ohmann, Jona Thimyan, and Eric Carron, five grandchildren, Samuel, Elysha, Shannon, James, and Elaine, two great-grandchildren, Abigail, and Clementine, one sibling, Faye, and many friends. He will be remembered and dearly missed by all. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. open house at Pin Oak Park Clubhouse, 8001 Oak Parc Dr., O'Fallon, Missouri 63368. Cremation handled by Cremation Society of St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019