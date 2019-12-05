Frisby, Robert S. "Bob"

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at the age of 91. Bob is survived by his wife Theresa (nee Newbold); his children Bob Frisby, Catherine (John) Ganousis, Mary (Leo) Speno, James (Peggy) Frisby and was preceded in death by his son Daniel Frisby. Bob was also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

Services: A funeral Mass is scheduled at 9:30 a.m., November 12, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Charles, MO. Immediately following the Mass, the family will proceed to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery where Bob will be buried with military honors.