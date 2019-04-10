St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Robert S. "Bob" Haag

Robert S. "Bob" Haag Obituary
Haag, Robert S. Bob Passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Mickey Haag (nee Aye); loving dad of Karen Berberich, Bob (Rhonda) Haag and the late Chery Bochantin; loving grandpa to Ashley (Alex) Griffin, Grant Wissmann, Michael (Amanda) Berberich, Dan (Amanda) Berberich, Andy Haag and Angie Haag (Jordan Olson); and greatgrandpa of Cash and Luna; loving brother of Richard (Charlotte) Haag and twin sister Carole (Billy J.) Hill; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, April 12, from 4-8 p.m. with Masonic service at 7 p.m. Then taken to St. Johns Evangelical UCC, 11333 St. Johns Church Rd., on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Interment New St. Johns UCC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns UCC, de Greeff Hospice House or a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
