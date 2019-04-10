|
Haag, Robert S. Bob Passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Mickey Haag (nee Aye); loving dad of Karen Berberich, Bob (Rhonda) Haag and the late Chery Bochantin; loving grandpa to Ashley (Alex) Griffin, Grant Wissmann, Michael (Amanda) Berberich, Dan (Amanda) Berberich, Andy Haag and Angie Haag (Jordan Olson); and greatgrandpa of Cash and Luna; loving brother of Richard (Charlotte) Haag and twin sister Carole (Billy J.) Hill; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, April 12, from 4-8 p.m. with Masonic service at 7 p.m. Then taken to St. Johns Evangelical UCC, 11333 St. Johns Church Rd., on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Interment New St. Johns UCC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns UCC, de Greeff Hospice House or a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019