Schrick, Robert Bob Robert Bob Schrick July 16, 1944- May 11, 2019 (74) of Shawnee, KS. Born in St. Louis, MO to the late Fred and Helen Schrick. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Charlotte; daughters Tina, Shelley, Melanie, and Stephanie; stepchildren Kim, Brian, and Aaron; grandchildren Matthew, Katie, Bianca, Niki, Mikey, Alexa, Caleb, Haley, Cody, Cayden, Cameron, Nick, Jastin, Addison, Emily, Lucas, and Jacob; greatgranddaughter Kenzleigh. He worked most of his life owning a landscaping business, pulling inspiration from his family's business, where he worked alongside both his father and brother. He proudly served as a police officer with Lake St. Louis Police Department, and was an avid painter of naturewith a penchant for the great outdoors, horses, and portraits. Gramps truly will be remembered for his unconditional love towards his grandchildren, his devotion to coaching baseball, and his famous BBQ chicken. He will be most missed for his passion for camping, sense of humor, love for adventure, his amazing blue eyes and his heart of gold. He was a simple man whose life was as beautiful as the flowers he planted, the canvases he painted, and the everlasting family memories he created. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 5 McMenamy Rd., St. Peters, MO. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visit





