Stoltz III, Robert Stephen "Steve"

Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of 56 years to Anne Stoltz, loving father of Eva Stoltz Bischoff (Eric), and John Stoltz (Kelly); grandfather of Emily, Elizabeth, and Oliver; brother of Martha Spangler (Dan); friend of many. After graduating from Westminster College, he served in the US Army in Germany. Upon returning, he graduated with a MBA from Drury University. Worked for SBC/AT&T for 35 years. Long time Scout Master/District Commissioner/Leader with Boy Scout Troop 457 in Kirkwood, MO and later with Troop 809 in San Antonio Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Feeding America or a . Internment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date.