Attwood, Robert T.

Tues., June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen S. Attwood (nee Kretzer); dearest father of Angela Attwood and the late Christina Attwood; loving grandfather of Austin Dearing, Sophia and Alex Counts and Brayden Van; dear brother of Sheri (John) Anders; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Service at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wed., July 15 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Backstoppers appreciated.