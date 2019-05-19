Robert T. "Bob" Eckelkamp

Eckelkamp, Robert T. Bob 68, died May 10th, 2019, fortified in the Sacraments with family by his side. Loving husband of Jane (nee Magnan); father of Kathie and Mike Eckelkamp, (Janel); and grandfather of Kailey, G-pa to Khloe, and Aubree. Beloved son of Ralph and Vera Eckelkamp; brother of Ralph Eckelkamp, Jr., and Joseph T. (Cathy) Eckelkamp. Dear uncle of Joe (Nicole), Joseph Ted (Sarah), Matt, Mark, and Laura Eckelkamp; Jane's nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. All miss him greatly. Services: Memorial Mass on May 22nd at 12:00 at St. Catherine Laboure. No visitation. St. Louis Cremation for details. Donations in his name to appreciated. \
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
