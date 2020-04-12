|
Tabernacki, Robert T.
baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 77, in the presence of his wife, Carol and his daughter, Susan.
Beloved husband of 58 years of Carol Tabernacki (nee Stephenson); loving father of Susan (Mark) Lawson; dear grandfather of Genevieve (Tom) Hinz, Devin (Ellan Fritschle) Lawson and Branden (Sally Pessin) Lawson; beloved son of the late Edward and Marsha Tabernacki (nee Karpinski); loving brother Claudia (John) Hutter, Donna Tabernacki and Michael (Ilona) Tabernacki, brother-in-law of Ewing Earl (Diane) Stephenson, Dianna Hepburn, Sandra Shepard and Joyce Southerland; loving uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Bob retired after 28 years with Southwestern Bell as Area Manager. He loved touring the USA on his motorcycle, collecting firearms, working with trains, both large and small, and traveling. He was a train engineer at his favorite train hangout, the WFP RR in Glencoe, Missouri. He also belonged and was active in several National and International Train organizations.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Services, Chesterfield MO. Visitation Monday 3-7 p.m. Both services will be observing the current COVID-19 regulations by rotating people into the room. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020