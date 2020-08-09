1/
Dr. Robert Theodore Maletich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maletich, Dr. Robert Theodore

93, of Johnson City died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Joseph and Barbara Grubeh Maletich.

He was a graduate of Cleveland High School in St. Louis then he graduated from Indiana University for both undergraduate and medical degrees

Robert worked as an OBGYN from 1964 until 1987 at the Springfield Clinic in Springfield, Illinois.

Services: Dr. Maletich is to be cremated and a formal memorial service will be scheduled at his church, Covenant Presbyterian Church when it reopens for services. Memorials may be made to either Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604 or Good Samaritan Ministries, 100 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved