Maletich, Dr. Robert Theodore

93, of Johnson City died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Joseph and Barbara Grubeh Maletich.

He was a graduate of Cleveland High School in St. Louis then he graduated from Indiana University for both undergraduate and medical degrees

Robert worked as an OBGYN from 1964 until 1987 at the Springfield Clinic in Springfield, Illinois.

Services: Dr. Maletich is to be cremated and a formal memorial service will be scheduled at his church, Covenant Presbyterian Church when it reopens for services. Memorials may be made to either Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604 or Good Samaritan Ministries, 100 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.