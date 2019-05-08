|
Leiweke, Robert Vincent passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Geneva M. Leiweke; loving father of Joe (Cindy) Leiweke of Maryland Heights, MO, Larry (Lanna) Leiweke of Fenton, MO, Anna Bullock of Dittmer, MO, Robert Leiweke of Valley Park, MO, Brenda (Joe) Dunakey of Silex, MO, Helen (Marty) Zych of Wright City, MO, Cynthia (Rick) Tomschin of Wildwood, MO and Renee (Harrison) Lane of Dittmer, MO; grandfather of twenty nine; great-grandfather of thirty eight; brother of Jerome (Carol) Leiweke; loving uncle and friend to many. Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin on Sunday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. With a Funeral Service at SCHRADER Funeral Home on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. If desired, contributions may be made to the or the NRA. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019