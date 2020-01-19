Steel, Robert Voigt

Passed away suddenly on

Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Arnetta Steel (nee Voigt); survived by wife, JoAnn Steel (nee Habich), brother-in-law Gary Habich of Belleville, IL, sister-in-law Dorine (Jim) Mancuso, nieces Jennifer Mancuso, Amy (Neill) Lucash, Emily (Chris)Gilyon, Katie Mancuso and nephews, Jamie and Joe Mancuso all of St. Louis; great-nephew Dylan Keim and Adam Mancuso; beloved Rhodesian Ridgeback Tim and many friends.

Robert attended Harris Stowe Teachers College; he loved sports, especially football and track. Active in St. Louis amateur sports; softball and touch football. He was the coach of the St. Louis Steelers football team for 20 years and was inducted into the NTFL Hall of Fame for coaching. He ran age group track for many years.

Bob never knew a stranger and could talk to anyone. He never forgot a birthday and loved picking out special cards for his nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and friends. He had a great sense of humor and loved playing jokes.

He was a retired Letter Carrier, Brand 343.

Services: Memorial Visitation Saturday, January 25th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to The Backstoppers, Inc., 10411 Clayton Rd., #203; St. Louis, MO 63131 or to Rhodesian Ridgeback Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 4141; Leesburg, VA 20177-8287.

