Robert W. Bennett

Service Information
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO
63301
(636)-946-7811
Bennett, Robert W. of Florissant, MO, passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Bennett of Florissant; his daughter Liz (Gabe) Zwilling of O'Fallon; his granddaughter Ashley (Nick) Jennings; his grandsons Logan and Luke Zwilling; and his great-grandson Emmett Jennings. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where visitation will be held on Monday, May 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Visit Baue.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
