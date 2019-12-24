Robert W. Bohler Jr.

Obituary
Bohler, Robert W. Jr.

Asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Husband of the late Elaine Bohler (nee Dover). Beloved father of twins Barbara (Dennis) Pine, and Beverly Drucker (nee Bohler). Dearly beloved grandfather of Jennifer Drucker, Sarah Pine, and Nathan Pine. Beloved great grandfather of Tyler Pine. Beloved long time companion of Shirley McDonald. Our dear uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Mr. Bohler proudly served his country in the Army and Navy during World War II and Korea.

Services: Funeral Service Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Center 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd. Florissant. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 4-9 p.m. and Friday, December 27, 1-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
