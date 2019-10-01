|
Grandcolas, Robert W. 'Bob'
Passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of his high school sweetheart and wife for 37 years Cynthia Grandcolas (nee Baldridge); loving father of Jessica (Corey) Bowman and Allison Underwood; cherished PaPaw of Austin, Colton, and Ethan Wyatt Underwood and Adeline and Kinsley Bowman; loving son of Pat (nee Smith) and the late Wayne E. Grandcolas; dear brother of Laurie Kirk, Barb Halley, Sally (John) Beatty and Jennifer (Bryan) Rushing; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 3, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at Bopp Chapel. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019