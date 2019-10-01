St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Robert W. "Bob" Grandcolas

Robert W. "Bob" Grandcolas Obituary

Grandcolas, Robert W. 'Bob'

Passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of his high school sweetheart and wife for 37 years Cynthia Grandcolas (nee Baldridge); loving father of Jessica (Corey) Bowman and Allison Underwood; cherished PaPaw of Austin, Colton, and Ethan Wyatt Underwood and Adeline and Kinsley Bowman; loving son of Pat (nee Smith) and the late Wayne E. Grandcolas; dear brother of Laurie Kirk, Barb Halley, Sally (John) Beatty and Jennifer (Bryan) Rushing; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 3, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at Bopp Chapel. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
