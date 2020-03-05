Robert W. "Bob" Lehr

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. "Bob" Lehr.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lehr, Robert W. "Bob"

asleep in Jesus on Tues. (3/3/20) at age 84. Beloved husband of Carole M. Lehr (nee Stock) for 46 years and the late Grace Rosalie Lehr (nee Hinck). Beloved father of Judy (Mark) Maichel, Nancy (Jeff) Crawford and Chris Alexander. Dear brother of Will (the late Ellen) Lehr. Loving grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Bob was Lay Minister at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church Endowment Fund are appreciated.

Services: Visitation Fri., 3/6, from 3 to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois Ave. (63116). Visitation Sat., 3/7 from 9 a.m. to the time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2650 Miami (63118), followed by interment in Our Redeemer Cemetery.

(See ZiegenheinFuneralHome.com for details)


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.