Lehr, Robert W. "Bob"

asleep in Jesus on Tues. (3/3/20) at age 84. Beloved husband of Carole M. Lehr (nee Stock) for 46 years and the late Grace Rosalie Lehr (nee Hinck). Beloved father of Judy (Mark) Maichel, Nancy (Jeff) Crawford and Chris Alexander. Dear brother of Will (the late Ellen) Lehr. Loving grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Bob was Lay Minister at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church Endowment Fund are appreciated.

Services: Visitation Fri., 3/6, from 3 to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois Ave. (63116). Visitation Sat., 3/7 from 9 a.m. to the time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2650 Miami (63118), followed by interment in Our Redeemer Cemetery.

(See ZiegenheinFuneralHome.com for details)