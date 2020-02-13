|
Schmitt, Robert W.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Mon., Feb. 10, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia Schmitt (Nee Cuddihee); loving father of Kelly C. and Robert P. Schmitt; loving son of the late Joseph A. and Mary Louise Schmitt; dear brother of JoAnn (Randolph) Huck, brother-in-law of Dennis (Susan) Cuddihee, Kathleen (Larry) Hernandez, dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque (4900 Ringer Rd). on Saturday, February 15 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque St. Vincent De Paul Society. A service of Kutis South County Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020