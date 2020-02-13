St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
4900 Ringer Rd
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
4900 Ringer Rd
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Mon., Feb. 10, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia Schmitt (Nee Cuddihee); loving father of Kelly C. and Robert P. Schmitt; loving son of the late Joseph A. and Mary Louise Schmitt; dear brother of JoAnn (Randolph) Huck, brother-in-law of Dennis (Susan) Cuddihee, Kathleen (Larry) Hernandez, dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque (4900 Ringer Rd). on Saturday, February 15 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque St. Vincent De Paul Society. A service of Kutis South County Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
