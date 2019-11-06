St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert W. Seiter Sr.

Robert W. Seiter Sr. Obituary

Seiter, Robert W. Sr.

Entered into rest Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie A. Seiter (nee Cochran); loving father of Robert (Christine) Seiter Jr., Benjamin (Courtney) Seiter and Catherine (Dan) Seiter; cherished grandpa of Natalie, Aedin, Elliana and Bobby; dear son of Robert G. and Geraldine Seiter; brother of Valerie (Rusty) Giovanoni and Randy (Sharen) Seiter; our dear brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Friday, November 8, 12:00 Noon. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
