Seiter, Robert W. Sr.
Entered into rest Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie A. Seiter (nee Cochran); loving father of Robert (Christine) Seiter Jr., Benjamin (Courtney) Seiter and Catherine (Dan) Seiter; cherished grandpa of Natalie, Aedin, Elliana and Bobby; dear son of Robert G. and Geraldine Seiter; brother of Valerie (Rusty) Giovanoni and Randy (Sharen) Seiter; our dear brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Friday, November 8, 12:00 Noon. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019