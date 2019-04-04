Vondera, Robert W. 78, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Vondera for 56 years. Loving father of Ann (Dave) Stock, Bill Vondera, and Julie (Cary) Hagan; cherished grandfather of Alexx and Morgan Stock, Ana, Elisabeta, and Brody Vondera, and Brenna, the late Angel Grace, and Addison Hagan; dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Bob was a McBride High School Alumni, retired from Laclede Gas, and a member of American Legion 444. He was a dedicated family man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. Services: Procession 9 A.M. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles) to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2 Seton Ct., (St. Charles) for a 10 A.M. Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to . Visitation 4-8 P.M. Friday at Hutchens-Stygar. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019