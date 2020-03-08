Robert Wangler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wangler.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wangler, Robert

Entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 71.

Beloved husband of Frances Wilkerson; stepfather of James (Kathy) Wilkerson and Matthew Wilkerson; grandfather of four; brother of Gary (Ellen) Wangler and Debbie (Ward) Twyford; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Backstoppers.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois Avenue (63116). Service Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.