Wangler, Robert

Entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 71.

Beloved husband of Frances Wilkerson; stepfather of James (Kathy) Wilkerson and Matthew Wilkerson; grandfather of four; brother of Gary (Ellen) Wangler and Debbie (Ward) Twyford; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Backstoppers.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois Avenue (63116). Service Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.