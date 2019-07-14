Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wayne Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Payne, Robert Wayne Robert Wayne Payne (Wayne) October 4, 1929 - July 10, 2019 Robert Wayne Payne (Wayne) 89, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. Wayne was born on October 4, 1929. He was the only child of Opal and Robert Payne of Appleton City, Missouri. He graduated from Appleton City High School in 1947 and received his Bachelors degree in Accounting from Central Missouri State College (now known as the University of Central Missouri) in 1951. Following his under-graduate education, Wayne served in the Air Force from 1951-1955. Wayne was then employed as a CPA with Arthur Andersen & Co beginning in 1955 and while working there, earned his MBA from the University of Denver in 1957. He married Kathryn (Katie) Eydt on September 22, 1956 and they enjoyed 56 years together before Katie's passing in 2013. Wayne's professional career included assignments in St. Louis, MO, before becoming a Managing Partner in Memphis, TN, followed by an overseas assignment in Copenhagen, Denmark, before ultimately ending up in Houston, TX. Following retirement from Arthur Andersen in 1986, Wayne served as the Interim Vice-Chancellor for Administration & Finance for the University of Houston System from 1987-1990. During his career, Wayne was involved with many professional and civic organizations including the National Association of Accountants, Junior Achievement, Better Business Bureau, and Rotary Club. He was also involved in the Boy Scouts - as an Eagle scout himself, and both of his sons, and his grandson also achieved the rank of Eagle scout. Wayne and Katie enjoyed international travel and became very involved in the Friendship Force of Houston and the World Affairs Council. Wayne had been active in many Church activities and was a life member of the Board of Stewards of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. He also served on the Board of Clarewood House, a retirement home community, where both he and Katie lived in their later years. Wayne is survived by his son David, his wife Mary and grandson Chase and son John, his wife Karen and granddaughter Madeleine. A celebration of his life will be held at Chapelwood UMC, 11140 Greenbay Street (Chapel), Houston, TX 77024 at 2pm on July 31, 2019. There will also be a service at Clarewood House, 7400 Clarewood Drive, Houston, TX 77036 at 2pm on August 1, 2019. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chapelwood UMC Foundation, or the Clarewood House Charitable Trust or a .

