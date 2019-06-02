Westerholt, Robert Bob passed away on May 30, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Barbara; dearest father of Robert (Jennifer) and the late Denise Gantner (Stephen); grandfather of Maxwell and Jocelyn Westerholt, and Jack Glon. Bob loved trains; he volunteered at Kirkwood Station and with Trails and Rails. At Bob's request he was cremated. If so inclined, donations in his honor may be made to or Autism Speaks. Celebration of Life at a later date. Contact Cremation Society of Missouri at 636-946-9896 or visit missouricremate.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019