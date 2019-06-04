Robert "Bob" Westerholt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Westerholt.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Westerholt, Robert Bob passed away on May 30, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Barbara; dearest father of Robert (Jennifer) and the late Denise Gantner (Stephen); grandfather of Maxwell and Jocelyn Westerholt, and Jack Glon. Bob loved trains; he volunteered at Kirkwood Station and with Trails and Rails. At Bob's request he was cremated. If so inclined, donations in his honor may be made to or Autism Speaks. Celebration of Life at a later date. Contact Cremation Society of Missouri at 636-946-9896 or visit missouricremate.com

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.