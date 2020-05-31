Wilhite, Robert "Bob" 85, entered into Eternal Life on May 23, 2020. Son of the late Annie & Nelson Wilhite. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn; father of Mike (Jen) Wilhite, Jeff (Kathy) Wilhite, & Bob (Jaime) Wilhite. Grandfather of Abbey, Michael (deceased), Mark, Brian, Jason, and Kevin Wilhite. Brother of Ruth Granneman (Wayne) both deceased, & Betty Martin (Bob, deceased). Interment is at the Warrenton City Cemetery on May 29th.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.