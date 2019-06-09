Sindel, Robert William Dr. Robert William Sindel, Dr. Bob, born July 11th, 1945, died in his home in Ladue, Missouri, on the evening of June 5th, 2019. He was an unconventional and brilliant medical physician, known for House-like diagnoses that stumped other healthcare providers. Bob, was a dedicated Democrat, a fan of science fiction and Bob Dylan. He attended Yale and graduated from Washington U., where he earned a degree in Medicine and completed his residency at Barnes Hospital. Known for always putting his patients first, he frequently discounted his services to those in need. The father of three children with N. Kimasa Sindel - Liz Issit, Geoffrey and Jason Sindel, he leaves his wife of 26 years, Shirley Seele, a partner in work and life and loving caretaker. Bob was the eldest son of Marcia A. Marks and William F. Sindel, brother to Richard, Charles, Lawrence, Marcia Jane. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ACLU.

