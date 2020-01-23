Stubbs, Robert "Bob" Wolf

August 30, 1934 – January 18, 2020.

Bob Stubbs passed away peacefully on January 18th at the age of 85. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Rosie; his children John (Denise Dabrowski), Charity (Lee Guzofski) and Grant; his two grandsons, Leighton and Harrison; along with his siblings Bill (Marilyn), Jacqueline and Sharon, and countless friends and associates. Nothing made him happier than being "Tampaw" to Leighton and Harrison. He loved spending time with friends and family at his home in Amelia Island, Florida, his beloved Windham, New York cabin or the original residence in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri. As a young man, he took engineering classes at Washington University night school for four years. His employer, Wagner Electric, sent him to an accelerated machine design course where he was selected Apprentice of the Year and given an all-expense-paid trip to New York City. One morning, this nineteen-year-old from Missouri walked into a TV studio near Rockefeller Center and talked his way into being interviewed live on the Today Show.

At Spaulding Fibre, a leather/fiber board company, Bob became one of the top salespeople, eventually earning more than his boss and his boss's boss. It was more than the company wanted to pay him, so in 1968 he resigned and started his own company, Tri-Continental Leasing. Tri-Con leased anything that could be income-producing and at one point owned the largest herd of cows in Missouri. In 1975, when Bob sold Tri-Con to Yegen Associates, he and Rosie moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey. In 1984, he bought Tri-Con back from Yegen and eventually sold it to Bell Atlantic, where he continued to lead the company to outstanding success. From 1989 to 1991, Bob was chairman of the Equipment Leasing Association.

After he left Bell Atlantic in 1993, not ready to retire, Bob started RWS Investments, making angel investments across many industries long before it was popular. During this time, he served on many corporate boards and acted as an advisor to numerous executives and entrepreneurs. It was only after many successful years of such work that he was ready to retire to Amelia Island with Rosie in 2004 where he continued to evaluate investments and manage his own portfolio.

Bob supported many charitable causes and cultural organizations, not only financially but with boundless energy and time. Dearest to his heart was the Adaptive Sports Foundation in Windham, NY and the Wounded Warriors Project. He also supported Manhattan College, the Roundabout Theatre Company, the Valley Hospital, the Salvation Army, and Land and Waters to name a few.

Bob believed strongly in a positive mental attitude. He touched many lives and leaves a legacy of love, leadership, kindness, generosity and most importantly, the power of positive thinking!

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the following organizations: Adaptive Sports Foundation (https://www.adaptivesportsfoundation.org), Pathfinder Village (https://pathfindervillage.org/), or The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.