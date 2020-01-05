|
|
Erhart, Roberta A.
(nee Schwebel) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Walter Erhart; loving mother of Karen (Daniel) O'Toole and the late Gary Erhart; dear grandmother of Timothy M. (Pamela) O'Toole, Meghan A. (Dustin) Brown, Ryan P. O'Toole and Christina M. (Daniel) Eddins; dear great-grandmother of Jacob K. and Tessa R. O'Toole, Bridget M. Brown, Thomas W. and Andrew M. O'Toole; dear daughter of the late Robert and Irene Schwebel; dear sister of the late Robert Schwebel and JoAnn Zesch.
Roberta, known as Bert, attended Cleveland High School and after graduation, went on to business school and was employed by Southwestern Bell.
Bert met Walter prior to his service in WWII in the South Pacific and in 1947, they married and enjoyed 62 years of life together. She was a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 55 years. Most recently in 2017, she enjoyed her move to independent living at Our Lady of Life in Shrewsbury, where she met many new friends.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 6, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society or a appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020