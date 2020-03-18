St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Roberta E. Styer

Styer, Roberta E.

(nee Powers) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Edwin Styer; loving mother of John Styer and Deborah (Michael) Dohle; adoring grandmother of Heather (Bastian) Freund, Kathryn and John Styer, Erin (Bob) Schirmer, Mark, Mary and Anne Dohle; cherished great-grandmother of Madisyn, Anthony, Adalyn, J.D., MacKenzie, Michael and Ethan; our dearest cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church (4900 Ringer Rd., 63129) on Friday, March 20, from 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Masses preferred. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
