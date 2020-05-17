Kohlschreiber, Roberta G. "Berta" (nee Fletcher) Sunday May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Kohlschreiber; cherished daughter of the late Antoinette E. and John J. Fletcher; dear mother and mother-in-law of James E. (Mickie) Kohlschreiber, Lisa M. (Bob) Finnegan and John Gregory "Greg" (Mary) Kohlschreiber; loving grandmother of Tyler (Bri) Finnegan, Abbey (Jeff) Ryan and Connor, Allie, Nikki, Adam and Blake Kohlschreiber; loving great-grandmother of Lucy Finnegan and Maeve Ryan; dear sister of the late Patricia Kossman, Antoinette Thornton and Jack Fletcher; dear sister-in-law of Edward Thornton, Sherry Fletcher, and the late Arthur Kossman and Carol Fletcher; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Private funeral services were held with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Berta's Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Mrs. Roberta G. Kohlschreiber's honor, to the Academy of St. Louis (a school for children with learning differences). Please send donations to Ann Dunn, 73 Burning Tree Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.