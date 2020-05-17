Roberta G. "Berta" Kohlschreiber
1936 - 2020
Kohlschreiber, Roberta G. "Berta" (nee Fletcher) Sunday May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Kohlschreiber; cherished daughter of the late Antoinette E. and John J. Fletcher; dear mother and mother-in-law of James E. (Mickie) Kohlschreiber, Lisa M. (Bob) Finnegan and John Gregory "Greg" (Mary) Kohlschreiber; loving grandmother of Tyler (Bri) Finnegan, Abbey (Jeff) Ryan and Connor, Allie, Nikki, Adam and Blake Kohlschreiber; loving great-grandmother of Lucy Finnegan and Maeve Ryan; dear sister of the late Patricia Kossman, Antoinette Thornton and Jack Fletcher; dear sister-in-law of Edward Thornton, Sherry Fletcher, and the late Arthur Kossman and Carol Fletcher; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Private funeral services were held with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Berta's Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Mrs. Roberta G. Kohlschreiber's honor, to the Academy of St. Louis (a school for children with learning differences). Please send donations to Ann Dunn, 73 Burning Tree Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 14, 2020
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not in his plan so he put his arm around you and said come with me rest easy Roberta love you
marvin hall
Friend
May 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Now her and Jim are together. She will be missed, but forever in your memory.
Pat Kohlschreiber
Family
May 14, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for all of the Kohlschreiber Family.
Larry and Kathy Ryan
Friend
May 13, 2020
The Stewarts
Pat & Dave Stewart
Friend
May 13, 2020
Berta was the sweetest lady, always kind and loving. She will be greatly missed.
Our hearts are with you all in this time of sorrow.
Pat & Dave Stewart
Friend
