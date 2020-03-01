|
|
Pilcher, Roberta
(nee Hamman), Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David D. Pilcher; dear mother of Susan Pilcher and the late Victoria Jorstad; dear grandmother of Cindy (Scotti) Nathanson and Dan Jorstad; dear great-grandmother of Jordan, McKenna, Mitchel, Patrick, Laney and Libby; our dear aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m.
Interment Fairlawn Cemetery
(Decatur, IL) at 2 p.m. Mrs. Pilcher was an avid golfer and bridge player. Contributions to The appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020