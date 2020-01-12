Ellerbeck, Robetta F.

94, Born Dec. 26, 1925 and joined God on Jan. 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Ellerbeck. Survived by daughters Barb Brice and Marcia Ellerbeck and brother Bruce Fahrenholtz. Proud grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her sister Waunita Savage. Robetta's interests were bowling and quilting. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Susan G. Komen.

Services: Visit Mon., 1/13 at 9:30 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:30 a.m., both at Salem Lutheran Church. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.