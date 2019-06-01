Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Michelle Jordan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jordan, Robin Michelle On Tuesday, May 28, Robin Michelle Jordan, loving wife and mother of her two precious girls, passed away at the age of 54. Robin was born September 14, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri to David Ridings and Kay (Simpson) Mueller (who went on to remarry Barbara Ridings and Robert Mueller, respectively). Robin is survived by three of these wonderful parents: David, Barbara, and Robert. She was unfortunate to have lost her mother in 2016 to whom she was very close with. Robin is also survived by husband Keith Jordan, two daughters Nicole (Jordan) Azmanov and Kelly Jordan, two sisters Misty Meyers and Vicki King, and brother Daniel Ridings, among other countless family members whom Robin cherished: aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, who know they were dearly loved. We mourn the loss of a mother, wife, daughter, and most of all: a friend. Services: A celebration of life will be held in Robin's honor at Murphy's Bar and Grill from 12-5 p.m. on June 15th, 2019, 1229 Castillons Arcade Plaza, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

Jordan, Robin Michelle On Tuesday, May 28, Robin Michelle Jordan, loving wife and mother of her two precious girls, passed away at the age of 54. Robin was born September 14, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri to David Ridings and Kay (Simpson) Mueller (who went on to remarry Barbara Ridings and Robert Mueller, respectively). Robin is survived by three of these wonderful parents: David, Barbara, and Robert. She was unfortunate to have lost her mother in 2016 to whom she was very close with. Robin is also survived by husband Keith Jordan, two daughters Nicole (Jordan) Azmanov and Kelly Jordan, two sisters Misty Meyers and Vicki King, and brother Daniel Ridings, among other countless family members whom Robin cherished: aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, who know they were dearly loved. We mourn the loss of a mother, wife, daughter, and most of all: a friend. Services: A celebration of life will be held in Robin's honor at Murphy's Bar and Grill from 12-5 p.m. on June 15th, 2019, 1229 Castillons Arcade Plaza, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close