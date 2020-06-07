Miller, Rodger D.

passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary A. Miller (nee Mulvill). Dear father of Brian Miller and Kelly Miller. Dear grandfather of Declan Miller. Dear brother of Ron (Teresa) Miller. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Rodger has served on the Board of Director of the West County YMCA, President of the

Chesterfield Chamber of

Commerce, proudly served in the United States Navy, graduate of SIU Carbondale and worked as a CPA for many years.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 9:45 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Valhalla Cemetery, Godfrey, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to EOD Warrior Foundation. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.