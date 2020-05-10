Tieszen, Rodney Elmer Rodney Elmer Tieszen passed away May 8, 2020 in a Chesterfield, MO nursing home from complications of melanoma which had been recently diagnosed. He was born January 31, 1936 in Marion, SD to Elmer and Dulcie (Smith) Tieszen. He lived in Marion until he moved to Vermillion to attend the University of South Dakota. He finished college in 1958 and then enlisted in the US Army January 8, 1959. He proudly served his country for 40 years, retiring as Lt. Colonel May 31, 1983 and continuing to serve in the Civil Service until his retirement in 1999. He served two tours in Vietnam and two tours in Germany. After leaving active duty he made his home in Robertsville, MO. He and Diane moved to Collinsville, Ill in December 1999. He married Merrie Diane Hite June 8, 1961 in St. Louis. They were married almost 53 years, until her death related to an infection on March 3, 2014. Together they raised two sons. Rodney was preceeded in death by his parents, his wife Diane (1/8/41-3/3/14), and his sister Joanne Ruth (Tieszen) Krause. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Rodney Elmer Tieszen Jr and Jacque (Price) Tieszen of Lubbock, TX, his son James Boyd Tieszen of St. Louis, MO, and his grandchildren Gemma Marie Tieszen, Rosemary Elizabeth Tieszen, and Rodney Elmer Tieszen III all of Lubbock, TX. Per his wishes Rodney will be cremated. His sons will plan a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations or gifts should be given to the Salvation Army.



