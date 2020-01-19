Rodney F. Sorensen

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
Obituary
Sorensen, Rodney F.

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Rosetta M. Sorensen. Loving father of Connie (Paul) Bradford, Greg (Julie) Sorensen, Mark (Cheri) Sorensen, Randy (Jennifer Pruehsner) Sorensen and Scott (Karon) Sorensen. Dear grandfather of 17, great-grandfather of 15. Survived by brother Rick (Marcia) Sorensen.

Services: Funeral Tues. Jan. 21, 9:30 am from Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center 675 Graham Rd. to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church for a 10:00 am Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the appreciated. VISITATION Mon. 5-8 pm. www.hutchensfunealhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
