Reichert, Roger A. MD, PhD A long-time St. Louis resident, Dr. Reichert was an accomplished pathologist and scientist, and also a gifted writer. Dr. Reichert authored the critically acclaimed textbook, Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology: An Atlas and Text, as well as multiple other publications in the peerreviewed scientific and medical literature. His career included both community practice at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO, where he served as Chief of Pathology for 10 years, and academic practice at Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, CA. He held B.S., M.D., and Ph.D. degrees from Stanford University, and Stanford was also the site of his postgraduate residency and fellowship training. In recent years, Dr. Reichert used his considerable expertise in gynecologic pathology to provide consultations to physicians and patients throughout the United States and internationally. Dr. Reichert passed away at home on February 16, 2019 at the age of 59. An avid sports fan and a dedicated husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Dr. Valerie Christy Reichert; daughters Elaine and Elizabeth Reichert; mother Arlyne Reichert of Montana; siblings Dr. Cheryl (Charles Bocock) Reichert and Greg Reichert of Montana, Robert (Beth) Reichert of North Carolina, and Claire (Tom) Baiz of Indiana; multiple nieces and nephews. Services: All are welcome to attend the visitation at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Friday, February 22, from 4-8 pm with a brief prayer service at 7 pm. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Medical Library of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO, in recognition of Dr. Reichert's clinical, scholarly, and research contributions to the medical field, to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in St. Louis, MO, or to the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
