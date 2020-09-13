1/
Roger Camp Brendecke Sr.
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Brendecke, Roger Camp Sr.

Roger Camp Brendecke was born April 19, 1936 to Oliver and Daisy Brendecke in St. Louis, Missouri and departed life on August 20, 2020 at the age of 84 years surrounded by his family.

While at college Roger met the love of his life, Marian Lee Borresen. They were married on August 25, 1955 and raised three children, Roger Camp Brendecke II (Yvonne) of Tempe Arizona, Beth Everts (Bill) of Knob Noster, Missouri and Amy Smith of Lee's Summit, Missouri. Roger has ten grandchildren: Clifford, Salena, Billy, Roger III, Rae, Courtney, Henry, Oliver, Stella, and eleven great grandchildren.

He is preceded in life by his parents Oliver and Daisy Brendecke, brother Ted Brendecke, son in law Tony Smith, and grandson Samuel Smith. He is survived by his wife Marian, children, and a brother, Edwin Brendecke (Bonnie).

Services: Memorial services will be held at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, Missouri on Saturday. September 19 at 10 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Private burial at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden, 14820 Conway Road, Chesterfield, Missouri.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Pops, you were the Best!
We will always love you,
Yvonne Brendecke
Yvonne Brendecke
Family
